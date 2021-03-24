STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seth Rogen to star in Steven Spielberg’s directorial

Seth Rogen has been roped in to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s next feature film that is said to be based on his childhood.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:46 AM

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Seth Rogen has been roped in to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s next feature film that is said to be based on his childhood. The upcoming project has a script co-written by Tony Kushner, who had previously worked with Spielberg on films such as Munich and Lincoln.

Earlier, it was reported that Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams is in negotiations to star in the film in a major role. While plot details are unavailable at the moment, reports state that the film will focus on the protagonist as a young child and teen, while living in Phoenix, Arizona, which is where Spielberg lived in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The film will also examine his relationship with his parents and be split across time periods. Rogen, who most recently featured in movies such as An American Pickle and The Disaster Artist, will be essaying the role of Spielberg’s uncle in the movie. Shooting will start later this year and the film is expected to be released sometime in 2022. The film will be produced by Spielberg, along with Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

