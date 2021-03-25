STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

America's Producer's Guild honours Irrfan Khan but misspells his name

Khan was among the 21 cine personalities who were remembered during the ceremony's 'In Memoriam' segment.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The 2021 edition of the Producer's Guild of America (PGA) Awards honoured the late Indian star Irrfan Khan during its "In Memoriam" segment but got his name wrong.

The awards, considered as an Oscar bellwether, were held virtually on Wednesday.

Khan was among the 21 cine personalities who were remembered during the ceremony's "In Memoriam" segment.

However, the pre-taped production of the awards committed a gaffe with the actor's name as it read 'Irrif Kahn' instead of Irrfan Khan, reported Variety.

Another typo was spotted when the name of "Minari" star Steven Yeun, who was one of the presenters at the event, was misspelled as 'Steven Yuen'.

Khan, who straddled both Indian and international cinema with equal elan, died in April 2020 at the age of 54 following a two year-long battle with a rare form of cancer.

In Hollywood, he featured in blockbusters such as "Inferno", "A Mighty Heart", "Life of Pi", "Amazing Spider-Man" and "Jurassic World".

The "In Memoriam" segment of PGA Awards also paid to tributes to Hollywood great Kirk Douglas, who died at the age of 103 in February 2020, and "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August at 43 after a private four-year-long battle with cancer.

Other prominent names in the segment included Harry Bring, Sue Bruce-Smith, Allan Burns, Kevin Burns, Stuart Cornfeld, Charles Gordon, Buck Henry, Thomas L Miller, Tom Pollock, Rebecca Ramsey, Carl Reiner, Gene Reynolds, Pamela Ross, Ronald Schwary, Lynn Shelton, Fred Silverman and Jamie Tarses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irrfan Khan Producer's Guild of America
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp