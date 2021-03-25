'Bohemian Rhapsody' actor Ben Hardy joins cast of 'The Girl Before'

By Express News Service

Ben Hardy has joined the cast of BBC One and HBO Max series The Girl Before. Hardy joins beforehand introduced solid members David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked, and Jessica Plummer.

The four-episode sequence is predicated on the ebook of the identical title by J.P. Delaney.

The sequence tells the story of Jane, who will get the prospect to maneuver into a wonderful, ultra-minimalist home designed by an enigmatic architect.

There’s only one catch: occupants need to abide by his listing of exacting guidelines.

Jane begins to really feel the home altering her in surprising methods, but when she makes a shocking discovery about her predecessor Emma, she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities.

“As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before,” the official plotline read.

Hardy, whose credits include EastEnders, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Bohemian Rhapsody, will feature as Simon in the series. Simon can’t quite believe he’s got a girlfriend like Emma.

He’ll do anything to keep her, but worries he’s not enough for her. Living in the minimalist haven of One Folgate Street, the creation of Edward Monkford, heightens his insecurities even more. The Girl Before will stream on HBO Max in the US and will air on BBC One in the UK.

