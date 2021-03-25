STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Bohemian Rhapsody' actor Ben Hardy joins cast of 'The Girl Before'

The sequence tells the story of Jane, who will get the prospect to maneuver into a wonderful, ultra-minimalist home designed by an enigmatic architect.

Published: 25th March 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Ben Hardy

Hollywood actor Ben Hardy

By Express News Service

Ben Hardy has joined the cast of BBC One and HBO Max series The Girl Before. Hardy joins beforehand introduced solid members David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked, and Jessica Plummer. 

The four-episode sequence is predicated on the ebook of the identical title by J.P. Delaney.

The sequence tells the story of Jane, who will get the prospect to maneuver into a wonderful, ultra-minimalist home designed by an enigmatic architect.

There’s only one catch: occupants need to abide by his listing of exacting guidelines.

Jane begins to really feel the home altering her in surprising methods, but when she makes a shocking discovery about her predecessor Emma, she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities.

“As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before,” the official plotline read.

Hardy, whose credits include EastEnders, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Bohemian Rhapsody, will feature as Simon in the series. Simon can’t quite believe he’s got a girlfriend like Emma.

He’ll do anything to keep her, but worries he’s not enough for her. Living in the minimalist haven of One Folgate Street, the creation of Edward Monkford, heightens his insecurities even more. The Girl Before will stream on HBO Max in the US  and will air on BBC One in the UK.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Girl Before Ben Hardy Bohemian Rhapsody
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp