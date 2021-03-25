STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Evan Peters to play serial killer Jeffery Dahmer for Netflix drama 'Monster'

Evan Peters is all set to join hands with Ryan Murphy for the latest Netflix project, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Peters, who previously worked with Murphy on the American Horror Story anthology series, will essay the role of the titular serial killer.

Co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, the show will trace the life of Dahmer, one of America’s most notorious serial killers largely told from the point of view of his victims.

The series will dive deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multi-year killing spree.

It will dramatise at least 10 instances where Dahmer was almost apprehended but ultimately let go, while also touching upon his white privilege.

As a clean-cut, good-looking white guy, Dahmer was repeatedly given a free pass by cops as well as by judges who were lenient when he had been charged with petty crimes.

Oscar-nominated actor Richard Jenkins will star as Dahmer’s father Lionel, a chemist, who showed him how to safely bleach and preserve animal bones when he was a child, a technique Jeffrey later gave a sinister twist with his victims.

Also joining the cast is actor Niecy Nash as the female lead, Glenda Cleveland. A neighbour of Dahmer, Cleveland had alerted police and the FBI of his suspicious behavior, but they did not listen. Penelope Ann Miller has been cast in the role of Dahmer’s mother, Joyce.

Carl Franklin will direct the pilot episode of the series. Janet Mock, who worked with Murphy on Hollywood, will direct and write several episodes.

Dahmer took the lives of 17 males between 1978 and 1991. He was captured in 1991 and sentenced to 16 life terms, and was killed by convict Christopher Scarver.
 

