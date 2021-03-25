STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jessica Alba reveals why she stepped away from acting

She is on the March cover of Romper and spoke to the outlet about how becoming a mother in 2008 to her daughter Honor changed how she viewed her health and her career.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Jessica Alba (AP Photo/Matt Sayles).

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba recently opened up about her decision to take a back seat from acting after the birth of her first child.

As per People magazine, the co-founder of The Honest Company is on the March cover of Romper and spoke to the outlet about how becoming a mother in 2008 to her daughter Honor changed how she viewed her health and her career.

"My mother had cancer at a really young age. Many women in my family have passed from various different cancers, none of them genetic," Alba said, adding she also "grew up with chronic illness."

"I had five surgeries before I was 11 years old. I had chronic allergies, and I was hospitalized a lot as a child. I had this real moment of, I want to live, and thrive, and spend as much time with this little person that I'm bringing into the world as possible and stay," she said.

The 39-year-old star added, "So, my health matters. I want this little person to be healthy. And it's really freaking hard to be happy when you don't have your health."

"That's really what motivated me. My motivation was not like, 'Am I ever going to get hired again?' Frankly, I was at the top of my career," the 'Sin City' star said.

After Honor's birth, Alba realised she "couldn't go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn't. I just didn't care about it anymore the same way. It was something bigger."

"I felt like if I was going to, I guess, sort of get this platform, what can I do with it that could be meaningful and make a difference. That reality just felt so real when I became a mom for the first time," she continued.

The star is also a mother to nine-year-old daughter Haven and three-year-old son Hayes with husband Cash Warren. Alba has begun acting a bit more, most recently in the TV series 'L.A.'s Finest' opposite Gabrielle Union. Last month, the actor revealed her father, Mark Alba, had thyroid cancer and was undergoing "radiation therapy."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jessica Alba Hollywood
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp