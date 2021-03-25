STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

News for DC fans, Pierce Brosnan boards Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'Black Adam' 

The antihero film is a spin-off to Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!" that featured actor Zachary Levi.

Published: 25th March 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is the latest addition to the cast of Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" movie.

The antihero film is a spin-off to Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!" that featured actor Zachary Levi.

Johnson is playing the titular part in the movie, which will be directed by his "Jungle Cruise" director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Brosnan, 67, has been cast in the role of Dr Fate, a member of Justice Society, Johnson said in a post on Instagram.

"Mr @PierceBrosnanOfficial as the iconic and all knowing DR.FATE. I'm grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change..." the actor said.

The movie will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson is also producing the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

The project will start production in April in Atlanta, Georgia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pierce Brosnan Black Adam Dwayne Johnson DC Movies
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp