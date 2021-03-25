STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ron Livingston to play Henry Allen in Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' 

Billy Crudup, who essayed the role of superhero Barry Allen aka The Flash's father Henry Allen in "Justice League", recently exited the project over scheduling issues, reported Variety.

Published: 25th March 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Ron Livingston

Actor Ron Livingston (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros and DC Films have roped in actor Ron Livingston to replace Billy Crudup in upcoming superhero movie "The Flash".

Crudup, who essayed the role of superhero Barry Allen aka The Flash's father Henry Allen in "Justice League", recently exited the project over scheduling issues, reported Variety.

Livingston, who currently features in ABC's "A Million Little Pieces", will co-star Ezra Miller, who is playing the titular character, and Spanish actor Maribel Verdu, who will essay the role of Allen's mother.

Andy Muschietti of "It" series fame will be tackling Warner Bros' troubled superhero feature, which has been in the works since 2016.

Christina Hodson has penned the latest draft of the script that sees Flash go back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, an act that proves to have unintended consequences for his timeline.

Actor Kiersey Clemons will be reprising her role as Iris West, the romantic interest of Allen, in the movie.

Clemons had portrayed West in "Justice League", but her role was cut by director Zack Snyder back in 2017 before he turned the film over to Joss Whedon.

"The Flash" will also feature actors Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who are reprising their fan-favourite incarnations of Bruce Wayne/Batman, as well as actor Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

The movie is slated to release in theatres worldwide on November 4, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DC Movies Ron Livingston The Flash Billy Crudup
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp