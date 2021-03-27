STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chad Stahelski to helm adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima video game

Sony has signed up John Wick-fame Chad Stahelski to direct its live-action feature film based on the videogame Ghost of Tsushima.

Published: 27th March 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Sony has signed up John Wick-fame Chad Stahelski to direct its live-action feature film based on the videogame Ghost of Tsushima.The game, developed by Sucker Punch Productions, was released for the PlayStation 4 in July 2020, and became an instant hit, selling more than 6.5 million copies,
Ghost of Tsushima follows the samurai warrior Jin Sakai, the last remaining member of his clan. He must abandon the traditions that guided him as a warrior to protect the Japanese island of Tsushima during a Mongol invasion.

Stahelski, Alex Young, and Jason Spitz are producing through their company 87Eleven Entertainment.Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce on behalf of PlayStation Productions.Ghost of Tsushima will be the second film to be produced by a partnership between Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions.

The two studios are currently collaborating on Uncharted adaptation, led by actor Tom Holland.Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions are also developing an HBO series based on the video game The Last of Us with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

