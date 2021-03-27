STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justin Theroux says he's open to working with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

'She's doing a totally different show. She's in Los Angeles, shooting her show and bopping around there. So, it was sort of apples and oranges as far as our productions go,' Theroux explained.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Justin Theroux with Jennifer Aniston (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Justin Theroux has shared he won't mind working with his ex, actress Jennifer Aniston, now that the two are associated with the same streaming service.

"Listen, if they want to send me some pages," Theroux responded to Entertainment Tonight, when the 49-year-old was asked if he was open to the idea of working with Aniston on "The Morning Show".

Theroux has been cast in "The Mosquito Coast", for the streaming service, Apple TV+. However, he hasn't had a chance to talk to Aniston about her experience on working on "The Morning Show" for the same streaming service, since they are on different coasts.

"She's doing a totally different show. She's in Los Angeles, shooting her show and bopping around there. So, it was sort of apples and oranges as far as our productions go," he explained.

Theroux claims, the couple does "check in" with each other frequently. "I think we're both having fabulous experiences working. It's that perfect balance of support," he said.

