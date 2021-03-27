Katie Cassidy joins Mel Gibson’s Agent Game

By Express News Service

Monte Karlo star Katie Cassidy will feature alongside actors Dermot Mulroney and Mel Gibson in the upcoming indie project Agent Game.The film, directed by Grant S Johnson, and written by Mike Langer and Tyler W Konney, will also feature actors Katherine McNamara, Rhys Coiro, and Annie Ilonzeh.

Mulroney will be seen as Harris, a CIA officer involved in missions to detain and relocate foreign nationals for interrogation. When a political shift in Washington turns his allies into enemies, Harris finds himself the scapegoat for a detainee’s murder and must run from a team of operatives sent to bring him in (McNamara and Coiro), led by a ruthless double agent (Ilonzeh), the film’s synopsis reads.

Gibson will play an intelligence official, running the unsanctioned covert operation to hunt down the disgraced spy. Details of Cassidy’s character are not known yet. Agent Game will be produced by Tyler W Konney through his production banner Taylor & Dodge.