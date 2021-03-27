Matt Damon-starrer 'Stillwater' to hit theatres on this date

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon's upcoming outing 'Stillwater' will be coming to theatres this summer. The release date of the thriller has been revealed and it is set to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021.

As per Variety, Damon stars in the drama opposite Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin and Cesar Award nominee Camille Cottin.

Damon will play the role of Bill, an oil rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to France to attempt to exonerate his estranged daughter (Breslin), who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.

The forthcoming film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy. The highly-anticipated movie, produced by Participant Media and Dreamwork Pictures, was written by McCarthy, Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain and Noe Debre.

Jonathan King, Liza Chasin, and the late Steve Golin produced the film alongside McCarthy. However, 'Stillwater' is not the only highly-anticipated release for Damon this year.

The actor co-wrote and stars opposite Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in 'The Last Duel', directed by Ridley Scott, which is currently set for release on October 15 this year.