STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Matt Damon-starrer 'Stillwater' to hit theatres on this date

Damon will play the role of Bill, who travels to France to attempt to exonerate his estranged daughter (Breslin), who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.

Published: 27th March 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Matt Damon

Hollywood actor Matt Damon (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon's upcoming outing 'Stillwater' will be coming to theatres this summer. The release date of the thriller has been revealed and it is set to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021.

As per Variety, Damon stars in the drama opposite Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin and Cesar Award nominee Camille Cottin.

Damon will play the role of Bill, an oil rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to France to attempt to exonerate his estranged daughter (Breslin), who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.

The forthcoming film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy. The highly-anticipated movie, produced by Participant Media and Dreamwork Pictures, was written by McCarthy, Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain and Noe Debre.

Jonathan King, Liza Chasin, and the late Steve Golin produced the film alongside McCarthy. However, 'Stillwater' is not the only highly-anticipated release for Damon this year.

The actor co-wrote and stars opposite Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in 'The Last Duel', directed by Ridley Scott, which is currently set for release on October 15 this year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Matt Damon Stillwater
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp