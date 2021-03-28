Justin Bieber gets new neck tattoo dedicated to latest song 'Peaches'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American pop star Justin Bieber, on Sunday, added a brand new tattoo to his already extensive ink collection. The singer dedicated the tattoo to his latest song 'Peaches'. Justin Bieber's love for tattoos has been well-known over by years to his admirers.

Taking it to Instagram, the 'Yummy' star introduced fans to his new neck tattoo which he dedicated to his latest hit song 'Peaches'. Sitting on the left side of his neck, alongside his 'Swallow Forever' tattoo, the latest addition to Justin's already extensive ink collection is a small peach done in black and white ink and single-needle style.

The tattoo artist behind the 'Sorry' star's new peach art is, once again, Dr Woo who is an LA-based tattooer. He is behind some of Justin's most recent designs that he had earlier shared on his social media accounts.

With the post hitting more than one billion likes within three hours of being posted, scores of the 27-year-old star's fans and fellow celebrities chimed to his comment section and left messages in an awe of the extraordinary tattoo.

While many fans and fellow mates were seen appreciating the star, it seems like his mother Pattie Mallette didn't approve it as he dropped a comment which read, "Don't you have enough yet?" with a crying emoticon.

For 'Peaches', Justin has collaborated with HARV who has been penning R and B, and pop hits for years but achieved his highest success to date with the release of collaborator Justin Bieber's latest single, 'Peaches', from his 2021 release, 'Justice'.

The track currently sits atop several charts on both Spotify and Apple Music.