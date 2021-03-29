STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer Mandy Moore gives health update after welcoming son Gus

As reported by People Magazine, last month, Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their first child on February 20.

Mandy Moore

Singer Mandy Moore (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Mandy Moore recently gave an update on her health after giving birth to her first child. The 36-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story on Friday (local time) and shared that she is still suffering from low blood platelets after giving birth to her son, August 'Gus' Harrison, last month.

The '47 Meters down' actor shared a couple of pictures, and the first is a photo from inside a doctor's office. The 'This Is Us star' wrote alongside the image, "Back at the haematologist to see if my platelets have gone up since having the baby."

In the follow-up post, Moore posed from inside her car, where she shared an update on her health. "Platelets are going up, but still not great. I am on a mission to do whatever I can to get them to a solid place so I do not have to wonder or worry during the next pregnancy," she wrote.

The 'License to Wed' star also noted that she has to "wait a few more months to absolutely confirm that it is infant ITP and was not gestational thrombocytopenia," and asked her followers with low platelets "what has worked" for them.

As reported by People Magazine, last month, Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their first child on February 20. Moore announced the arrival of her son with a sweet Instagram post. "Gus is here," she wrote in her caption. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith."

The mom of one added, "He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

Goldsmith too shared the same photo and caption as his wife when he announced the arrival of his son on his Instagram account a few days later.

Ahead of the birth of her son, Moore previously revealed that she had to make some changes to her birth plan after learning that her platelet count had dropped "exponentially" during her pregnancy. "Weekly platelet check at the haematologist," Moore wrote atop a photo of herself in early February.

She added, "My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it's sadly altered my birth 'plan.' Any other pregnant folks in the same boat?"

While a drop in platelet count during pregnancy is normal, if they drop below the normal range, it's known as a condition called gestational thrombocytopenia. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the condition is common and occurs in between seven and 10 percent of pregnancies at delivery.

Moore, who announced her pregnancy last September, has been open about her difficult first trimester and fertility struggles.

