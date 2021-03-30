Russell Crowe's father John Alexander dies at 85

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Actor Russell Crowe's father, John Alexander Crowe, died on Tuesday at the age of 85. The Hollywood star shared the news of his father's demise on microblogging site Twitter.

I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 30, 2021

"I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away," the "Gladiator" star tweeted.

The Australian actor said that his father passed way at his home in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales. Crowe (56) is currently filming for his cameo appearance in Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder", which is being shot in Australia.