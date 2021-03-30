STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russell Crowe's father John Alexander dies at 85

The Hollywood star shared the news of his father's demise on microblogging site Twitter.

Published: 30th March 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Russell Crowe

Actor Russell Crowe

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Actor Russell Crowe's father, John Alexander Crowe, died on Tuesday at the age of 85. The Hollywood star shared the news of his father's demise on microblogging site Twitter.

"I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away," the "Gladiator" star tweeted.

The Australian actor said that his father passed way at his home in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales. Crowe (56) is currently filming for his cameo appearance in Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder", which is being shot in Australia.

