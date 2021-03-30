STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Starz cancels 'American Gods' after three seasons

Published: 30th March 2021 02:32 PM

A still from TV show 'American Gods'. (Photo|Facebook)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "American Gods", the series adaptation of celebrated author Neil Gaiman's book of the same name, will not be returning to Starz network for a fourth season.

Starring Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon and Ian McShane as Mr.

Wednesday, "American Gods" revolved around a war brewing between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technology.

The show premiered on the network in April 2017 and the cancellation comes following the March 21 season three finale.

According to Deadline, the makers are open to a potential event series or film to wrap up any loose ends.

"American Gods will not return for a fourth season. Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman's ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country," a spokesperson for Starz said in a statement.

The book was adapted for TV by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green.

They exited the series during the pre-production of the second season.

The show was produced by Fremantle.

