I cried for two weeks: Britney Spears on documentary about her life

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears recently revealed the most recent documentary about her life is very humiliating and it's got her in tears.

Published: 31st March 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)

Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Breaking her silence over "Framing Britney Spears", a documentary about her life, pop star Britney Spears has said that she "cried" for two weeks as she felt "embarrassed" by the light it put her in.

The critically-acclaimed New York Times documentary takes an inside look at the iconic singer's rise to fame, her mid-2000's struggles, the highly-restrictive conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, and the #FreeBritney social media movement that arose as a result.

Spears had previously addressed the documentary indirectly, but on Tuesday, she put out a statement to share her thoughts about the film though many of her fans speculate that she did not write those comments.

Spears wrote, "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in..."I cried for two weeks and well ....I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ...love ...and happiness."

Along with the post, the 39-year-old shared a video of herself dancing to the Aerosmith song "Crazy".

She said she needed to dance to singer Steven Tyler's music "every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive".

"My life has always been very speculated...watched...and judged really my whole life," Spears said.

The singer also criticised the media for judging her whole life.

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged...insulted...and embarrassed by the media...and I still am till this day.

"As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people," Spears said.

The singer had previously hinted about the documentary in a February 10 post in which she reminiscing about a New Year's performance in 2017.

"Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens," Spears had said.

Though the singer's latest post has led to an outpouring of support for her, there were many who claimed that Spears did not write the statement as she has no control over her social media accounts.

"Britney does not run her socials do not believe what they wrote about the documentary please!!!" a user said.

Another Instagram user said, "Makes you wonder who wrote and posted this."

"This is not Britney y'all," said a person.

In an interview with PTI recently, "Framing Britney Spears" director Samantha Stark said, "I had a lot of ethical conflicts making this film without Britney participating.

And the way I kind of ended up being able to justify it to myself is to never assume what was going on in Britney's head.

That was kind of what our team agreed to, that in our editing and even in the way we talked about her, we wouldn't assume what was going on in her head."

Using extensive archival footage and interviews, "Framing Britney Spears" explores the #FreeBritney movement besides examining the misogynistic way she was treated at the height of her fame by the media and even in her relationships.

Ever since "Framing Britney Spears" premiered, a number of Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson and Dua Lipa, have come out in support of Spears, whilst detailing their own experiences living under constant media scrutiny.

