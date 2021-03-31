STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tom Hardy's 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' release postponed

As per Variety, the sequel, which stars Hardy, was most recently pushed to September from June 25 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 31st March 2021 04:09 PM

A still from 'Venom'.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The release of Tom Hardy's upcoming outing 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' has been delayed by one week from September 17 to September 24 this year.

The one-week delay of 'Venom 2' means that the movie will no longer release on the same day as the murder mystery 'Death of the Nile' and the animated children's film 'The Boss Baby: Family Business'.

Other films opening on September 24 include 'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'The Sopranos' prequel film titled 'The Many Saints of Newark'.

However, its late September release date will still ensure the film has ample space between other big names like James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' on August 6 and Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited 'Dune' on October 1.

The follow-up to the 2018 'Venom', helmed by Andy Serkis, sees Hardy reprising his role as the alien symbiote, who originally appears as one of Spider-Man's archenemies but takes on the role of an antihero in its titular films. The first 'Venom' film was a box office hit, raking in USD 855 million globally.

Apart from Hardy, 'Venom 2' also features Woody Harrelson as Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Dan Lewis, and Naomie Harris as Shriek.

The film features a screenplay by Kelly Marcel from a story by Marcel and Hardy. It is produced by Marcel, Hardy, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker. Barry Waldman, Jonathan Cavendish, Ruben Fleischer, Edward Cheng, and Howard Chen serve as executive producers. Marco Beltrami is composing the music for the film.

