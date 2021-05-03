STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

I was actually unsure of being part of 'Fast And Furious' franchise: Vin Diesel

Actor Vin Diesel has confessed that he was not sure about being part of the Fast And Furious franchise when it began.

Published: 03rd May 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Vin Diesel has confessed that he was not sure about being part of the Fast And Furious franchise when it began.

“Universal ended up being involved in the release of Pitch Black, the only other movie I had done of that size, and so they said, ‘We got this movie that’s about illegal street car racing, and we want you to play this character, who’s a tough guy, outlaw, with a heart and a code’.

“Then they describe that scene you see in the first movie, where the camera goes through my eye and down my arm and into the engine, and that’s the only thing they described. And I said, ‘Yes, I’m in!’” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s ‘Binge’ podcast

However, Diesel started having doubts after some time. “The next day I’m supposed to go the premiere in Australia for ‘Pitch Black’, and I read the script and I go -- I’m conflicted here because this script is not what I thought it would be,” he recalled.

The script was then altered, which is when he was comfortable with the project. “The irony is, I felt like I had gotten what the character wanted to be in the first script, but I felt there were things conflicting with this truth - and that’s where David (Ayer) came in. I remember him saying, ‘The Dom character is so complex, I’ve never seen anything like it since Alonzo (Denzel Washington’s Oscar-winning role in Training Day). I appreciated that he was able to see the complexities of the character,” he said. “Some other characters needed some fine-tuning as well, like the Letty character. I’m just so lucky they were open to it all and that they really wanted me to feel great and confident about it,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vin Diesel Fast and Furious Fast And Furious Franchise
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp