Season two of Netflix series 'Bridgerton' begins filming

Simone Ashley, who is a new addition to the show, plays on-screen love interest of Jonathan Bailey character's -- Kate Sharma.

Published: 03rd May 2021 12:18 PM

A still from 'Bridgerton'

A still from 'Bridgerton'. (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Production on the much-awaited second season of the runaway hit Netflix series "Bridgerton" is underway.

According to People magazine, the leads of the new chapter -- Jonathan Bailey, who reprises his role of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, and Simone Ashley -- were spotted at the UK's Ascot Racecourse on April 30.

Ashley, who is a new addition to the show, plays Anthony's on-screen love interest -- Kate Sharma. Other "Bridgerton" stars Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury were also part of the scene.

Based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, the show is set in the competitive world of Regency era London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court.

The first season, which premiered in December, revolves around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege Jean-Page).

It was announced last month that Page, who became a global heartthrob after the smash success of "Bridgerton", will not return for the forthcoming season. The series also features Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, and Bessie Carter.

Besides Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young are also part of the second season. Chris Van Dusen is the showrunner of "Bridgerton", which is produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes, known for hit shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal".

Comments

