Selena Gomez to star in psychological thriller 'Spiral'

By Express News Service

American singer and actor Selena Gomez will star in psychological thriller Spiral, with Canadian rapper Drake on board as producer.

Directed by Petra Collins, Spiral has a story and original script by Melissa Broder and Collins, with additional revisions by Phoebe Fisher

According to Deadline, the story will follow a former influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart.

Drake will executive produce, with Matthew Budman and Sumaiya Kaveh producing through their Forest Hill Entertainment. Future the Prince aka Adel Nur, who executively produces HBO’s Euphoria with Drake, is also on board to executively produce.