Taika Waititi to star in 'Our Flag Means Death'

By Express News Service

Filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi has been roped in to star in a lead role in the upcoming HBO Max comedy series Our Flag Means Death.

Waititi joins previously announced series lead Rhys Darby. When the show was ordered in September 2020, it was announced that Waititi would executively produce and direct the pilot of the series.

Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. While Darby will play the role of Bonnet, Waititi will portray the dreaded pirate Blackbeard.

