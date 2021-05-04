Big Bang Theory-fame Melissa Rauch to lead Night Court  reboot

By Express News Service

It was previously announced that actor Melissa Rauch (of The Big Bang Theory-fame) will executive produce the upcoming reboot of the 1980’s sitcom Night Court. Now, the latest update is that the actor is also set to star in the reboot.

The Warner Bros TV show tells the story of Abby Stone, who follows her late father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor, Dan Fielding.

Abby Stone’s father Harry Stone led the original drama as a young, unorthodox judge of the Manhattan municipal court. Harry Anderson, who portrayed Harry Stone, passed away in 2018 at the age of 65. Abby, the new lead character, was not a part of the original show, which aired on NBC for nine seasons between 1984 and 1992.

With John Larroquette reprising his role as Dan Fielding, Deadline reported that Rauch will play Abby Stone. The Night Court reboot will be written and executively produced by Dan Rubin based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege.

Larroquette is also set to produce the show. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch will executively produce the show under their After January production company. Rauch is well-known for playing the character Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory.

