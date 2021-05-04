Dungeons & Dragons movie begins filming 

By Express News Service

The Dungeons & Dragons movie has officially begun filming. Based on the popular tabletop role-playing game of the same name, Dungeons & Dragons has been adapted several times before. The reboot was announced in 2013 by Warner Bros., before moving to Paramount.

In December 2020, the reboot roped in Chris Pine to headline the project. More names were added to the project, and the movie now stars Regé Jean-Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Justice Smith and Chloe Coleman. Now, the latest news is that the film has official begun its filming.

Director Jonathan Goldstein took to Twitter to announce the news with a picture of clapboard with the Dungeons & Dragons logo. John Francis Daley, Goldstein’s co-director, is also listed on the clapboard. The reboot is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

The director duo is writing a new version of the script based on a draft by Michael Gilio. Dungeons & Dragons is coproduced and co-financed by Paramount with Hasbro and eOne. The film is slated for release on May 27, 2022.