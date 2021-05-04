Elizabeth Olsen to star in Nicole Kidman-produced HBO Max series 'Love and Death'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Elizabeth Olsen has been roped in to play the lead role in streaming platform HBO Max's limited series "Love and Death".

According to Variety, the show hails from writer David E Kelley, who also serves as executive producer along with Hollywood star Nicole Kidman.

Lesli Linka Glatter is attached to direct the show, which is based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who killed her friend, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980.

It is inspired by the book "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs" and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ('Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II').

Olsen will essay the role of Montgomery.

"This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence. We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max.

Lionsgate Television is producing the series for HBO Max.

Apart from "Love and Death", Candy Montgomery is also the subject of Elisabeth Moss-starrer's limited series "Candy", which is currently in development at Hulu.