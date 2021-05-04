STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy to host 'Saturday Night Live' season 46 finale

Lil Nas X will be performing his popular track "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and also a brand new song.

Published: 04th May 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo | Anya Taylor-Joy, Instagram)

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo | Anya Taylor-Joy, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy will be hosting the final episode of the season 46 of late-night sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" ('SNL').

Singer Lil Nas X will be joining the Golden Globe winner as the musical guest on the May 22 episode, reported Variety.

Lil Nas X will be performing his popular track "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and also a brand new song.

"Key and Peele" star Keegan-Michael Key will be hosting the May 15 episode of the Emmy-winning series with Olivia Rodrigo on board as the musical guest.

Lorne Michaels serves as creator and executive producer on "SNL".

The 46th season saw popular stars like Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothee Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King, Rege-Jean Page, Nick Jonas, Maya Rudolph and Daniel Kaluuya serving as host.

This week's episode will mark Space X CEO Elon Musk's hosting debut with pop star Miley Cyrus making her sixth appearance as the musical guest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Queen's Gambit Anya Taylor Joy Saturday Night Live SNL SNL season 46
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp