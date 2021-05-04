'Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy to host 'Saturday Night Live' season 46 finale

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy will be hosting the final episode of the season 46 of late-night sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" ('SNL').

Singer Lil Nas X will be joining the Golden Globe winner as the musical guest on the May 22 episode, reported Variety.

Lil Nas X will be performing his popular track "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and also a brand new song.

"Key and Peele" star Keegan-Michael Key will be hosting the May 15 episode of the Emmy-winning series with Olivia Rodrigo on board as the musical guest.

Lorne Michaels serves as creator and executive producer on "SNL".

The 46th season saw popular stars like Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothee Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King, Rege-Jean Page, Nick Jonas, Maya Rudolph and Daniel Kaluuya serving as host.

This week's episode will mark Space X CEO Elon Musk's hosting debut with pop star Miley Cyrus making her sixth appearance as the musical guest.