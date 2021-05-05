STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Didn't get a call: Andrew Garfield on rumours of him returning as Spider-Man in 'No Way Home'

Garfield insisted that he hasn't been contacted by the makers of the movie about starring in "No Way Home".

Published: 05th May 2021 04:09 PM

Actor Andrew Garfield (File Photo | AP)

Actor Andrew Garfield (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Andrew Garfield has set the record straight about his rumoured appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home", saying that he won't be featuring in the film.

Rumour mills have been abuzz after it was reported that the third chapter in the Tom Holland-led "Spider-Man" franchise might see actors Tobey Maguire and Garfield reprise their previous renditions of the titular superhero.

During his virtual appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Garfield was asked about the speculation.

"Dude, it's f***ing hilarious to me. Because it's like. because I do have this Twitter account and I see how often 'Spider-Man' is trending, and it's like people freaking out about a thing and I'm just like, 'Guys.' "I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, like, 'I recommend that you chill.' I can't speak for anything else apart from myself, they might be doing something," the 37-year-old actor said.

Garfield insisted that he hasn't been contacted by the makers of the movie about starring in "No Way Home".

"I ain't got a call. I don't want to rule anything out. Maybe they want to call me and say like, 'Hey, people want this.' Maybe they're doing a market research thing!" he added.

On the big screen, Maguire had first played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in filmmaker Sam Raimi's celebrated trilogy -- "Spider-Man" (2002), "Spider-Man 2" (2004) and "Spider-Man 3" (2007).

He was later followed by Garfield, who starred as the webslinger in two movies -- "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012) and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" (2014).

Holland later took over the part, making his first appearance with Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Civil War", before going on to headline his solo vehicles.

Produced by Marvel Studios and Sony, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is currently scheduled to be released in December.

