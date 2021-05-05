'Emily in Paris' season 2 production commences

By Express News Service

Shooting for the second season of the Netflix series Emily in Paris has officially begun in Paris.

The series, which stars Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and Ashley Park, will also be shot in St Tropez, among other places in France.

The news comes after Netflix revealed that the show was the most popular comedy series of 2020 on the streaming platform, with over 58 million households watching it in the first 28 days.

The show, which was renewed for a second season in November 2020, follows the workplace adventures of Emily, an ambitious, American marketing executive who moves to Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing organisation. Emily in Paris is created, written, and executive produced by Darren Star.

The show’s star Lily Collins is one of the producers, with Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media and Andrew Fleming serving as executive producers.