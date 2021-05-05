STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Emily in Paris' season 2 production commences

Shooting for the second season of the Netflix series Emily in Paris has officially begun in Paris.

Published: 05th May 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Emily in Paris'.

A still from 'Emily in Paris'.

By Express News Service

Shooting for the second season of the Netflix series Emily in Paris has officially begun in Paris.

The series, which stars Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and Ashley Park, will also be shot in St Tropez, among other places in France.

The news comes after Netflix revealed that the show was the most popular comedy series of 2020 on the streaming platform, with over 58 million households watching it in the first 28 days.

The show, which was renewed for a second season in November 2020, follows the workplace adventures of Emily, an ambitious, American marketing executive who moves to Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing organisation. Emily in Paris is created, written, and executive produced by Darren Star. 

The show’s star Lily Collins is one of the producers, with Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media and Andrew Fleming serving as executive producers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emily in Paris Emily in Paris Series
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp