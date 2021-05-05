'Stargirl' to get one more season at CW 

By Express News Service

Even before the premiere of its second season, DC’s Stargirl has been picked up by CW for a third season.

Created by Geoff Johns, the series revolves around DC Comics character.

Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), and follows the titular superheroine as she balances high school with inspiring a new generation of heroes, forming a new Justice Society of America.

Also starring Luke Wilson, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, and Anjelika Washington, the first season streamed on DC Universe, and the second went to CW.

Written by Geoff Johns, the series also has him sharing showrunner and executive producer credits with Arrowverse head, Greg Berlanti.