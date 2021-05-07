Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal back 'Finding the Mother Tree'

By Express News Service

Actors Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal are joining hands teaming up to produce the feature adaptation of Suzanne Simard’s recently published autobiography Finding the Mother Tree. Adams will back the film via her Bond Group Entertainment and Gyllenhaal through his Nine Stories.

Their banners won the rights to the book in competitive bidding. In addition to serving as producer, Adams will play Simard, a world-renowned scientist and ecologist who first discovered how trees communicate underground through an immense web of fungi.

In the book, which was released by Knopf on Tuesday, Simard documents her unique journey as a mother, a former logger, and an iconoclastic scientist and reveals how trees, living side-by-side for hundreds of years, evolve and communicate. Notably, Adams and Gyllenhaal previously co-starred in the 2016 American neo-noir psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals directed by Tom Ford.