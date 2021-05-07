Blake Lively to headline Lady Killer adaptation

By Express News Service

Blake Lively is set to star in the live-action adaptation of the comic series Lady Killer. Set in the 1950s, the comic books, written by Joelle Jones and Jamie S Rich, follow Josie Schuller (to be played by Lively in the film), who leads a double life as an ordinary housewife and a highly-trained killer for hire.

The comic book series was first published by Dark Horse in 2015.

Distributed by Netflix, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment along with Lively and Kate Vorhoff for B for Effort will be producing the film. Screenwriter Diablo Cody, who won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Juno, will be adapting the comic book into the feature film.

Cody has always written the screenplay for the upcoming Madonna biopic produced by Universal, which Madonna is set to direct.

Lively was last seen in the 2020 release The Rhythm Section, which also featured Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.