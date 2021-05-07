STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Henry Golding joins Dakota Johnson in Persuasion

The latest adaptation is expected to take a modern and witty approach while staying faithful to the celebrated novel.

Published: 07th May 2021 08:06 AM

Hollywood actor Henry Golding

Hollywood actor Henry Golding (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Henry Golding, best known for his performances in Crazy Rich Asians and The Gentlemen, is set to star opposite Dakota Johnson in the upcoming Netflix-produced adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Persuasion. 

Akin to the several works of Austen, Persuasion has been adapted as many as five times into telefilms and TV shows over the years.

The latest adaptation is expected to take a modern and witty approach while staying faithful to the celebrated novel. The news of Golding’s casting comes a month after Johnson was reported to be playing the novel’s protagonist Anne Elliot.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “When Frederick Wentworth - the dashing one she once sent away - crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.”

Carrie Cracknell, who earlier directed Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Sturridge in critically-acclaimed Broadway show Sea Wall/A Life, will be making her feature directing debut with Persuasion. Golding will also be seen in GI Joe spinoff Snake Eyes, which is scheduled to release worldwide in July.

