STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Mark Wahlberg-starrer 'Infinite' skips theatrical release, heading straight to Paramount Plus

The sci-fi thriller, directed by Antoine Fuqua, was slated to hit cinemas in the US on September 24.

Published: 07th May 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Mark Wahlberg (L) and Antoine Fuqua in Infinite

Mark Wahlberg (L) and Antoine Fuqua in Infinite. (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg's sci-fi film "Infinite" is set to skip the theatres and release directly on streamer Paramount Plus. The announcement was made by ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish during the company's quarterly earnings call on Thursday, reported Variety.

The sci-fi thriller, directed by Antoine Fuqua, was slated to hit cinemas in the US on September 24. "Infinite" is an adaptation of author D Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel "The Reincarnationist Papers". Wahlberg stars as Evan McCauley, a guy who is haunted daily by skills he has never learned and the memories of places he's never visited.

"Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, he is rescued by a secret group whose members call themselves 'Infinites'. They reveal to him that his memories are real - but they are from multiple past lives," the official plotline read.

Other cast members include Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien. The film has been produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mark Wahlberg Infinite Paramount Plus ViacomCBS
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp