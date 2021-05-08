STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DC launches new horror imprint with 'The Conjuring' comic

On top of the main narrative, each issue will also feature a backup story explaining one of the haunted objects in Ed and Lorraine Warren's iconic "artifact room."

Published: 08th May 2021 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

A still from The Conjuring.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The new DC Horror line will begin with 'The Conjuring: The Lover', featuring stories straight from the world of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Before superheroes were synonymous with comic books, one of the format's most popular genres was horror. According to Entertainment Weekly, DC is taking its commitment to the genre even further with a new imprint called DC Horror, the first installment of which will be a comic tied to The Conjuring franchise.

'The Conjuring: The Lover' will be a five-issue limited series timed to the series' next installment, 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It', a.k.a 'The Conjuring 3'. The comic is co-written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who penned the screenplay for the new film as well as 'The Conjuring 2', and comic writer Rex Ogle. 'The Conjuring: The Lover' will feature interior art by Garry Brown (Babyteeth) and main cover art from the legendary Bill Sienkiewicz.

The first of these stories will be written by Scott Snyder (Dark Nights: Metal) and illustrated by Denys Cowan (Hardware), while the second issue will feature another written by Che Grayson (Bitch Planet: Triple Feature) and illustrated by Juan Ferreyra (Green Arrow).

The main story will focus on Jessica, a college freshman returning to campus after winter break and struggling with poor grades and regrets about sleeping with a boy she wishes she hadn't. As if that weren't enough, Jessica also slowly realizes that "something evil" is watching her and targeting her... but why?

"From early titles like House of Mystery and House of Secrets to current series featuring Swamp Thing and John Constantine: Hellblazer, DC has always been the home of great horror comics and characters," DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins said in a statement.

He added, "DC Horror continues this tradition with new frightening tales from both well-known and new storytellers that will keep fans spooked and entertained."

As per Entertainment news 'The Conjuring: The Lover #1' hits stores on June 4, the same day that 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' hits theaters and HBO Max.

