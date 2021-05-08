STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Sex and the City' revival to feature three women of colour as series regulars

According to Entertainment Tonight, the makers of the much-anticipated revival are making sure to have a cast that reflects diversity of New York City.

Published: 08th May 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Sex and the City'.

A still from 'Sex and the City'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Sex and the City" spin-off is planning to cast three women of colour as series regulars.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the makers of the much-anticipated revival are making sure to have a cast that reflects diversity of New York City.

"They are looking to cast two Black women and one South Asian woman for these roles," a source told the publication.

"Sex and the City" ran on HBO from 1998 through 2004 and featured Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

HBO Max ordered the popular show's revival, titled "And Just Like That", earlier this year with the lead stars returning.

Post the announcement, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys had told TVLine that the show's star and executive producer Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King want to showcase the inclusive culture of New York City.

"(Parker and King) didn't want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast [because] it's not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today," Bloys had said.

The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Nixon and Davis will also serve as executive producers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sex and the City Sex and the City spin off
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp