Joss Whedon kind of threatened my career, says Gal Gadot

The Israeli actor, who essays the role of superhero Wonder Woman in the Warner Bros/DC movies, said Whedon told her to "just be pretty" and say her lines.

Published: 10th May 2021 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Gal Gadot

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Wonder Woman 194" star Gal Gadot has detailed her experience of working with filmmaker Joss Whedon on the DC movie "Justice League", saying the director threatened to make her "career miserable".

The Israeli actor, who essays the role of superhero Wonder Woman in the Warner Bros/DC movies, said Whedon told her to "just be pretty" and say her lines.

"He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable, and I just took care of it instead," Gadot told Israeli news outlet N12.

The clash reportedly happened when the 36-year-old actor pushed back on some new dialogue Whedon had written.

During the exchange, he also allegedly disparaged "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

Whedon took over the reins of "Justice League" after director Zack Snyder left the project in the wake of a family tragedy.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times last year, Gadot had hinted at her troubling experience with Whedon, saying it was resolved privately.

"I had my own experience with (him), which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth," she had said.

Whedon's alleged toxic behaviour towards the cast of TV shows "Angel" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and the film "Justice League" first came to light last year.

Actor Ray Fisher, who played the role of Cyborg in the superhero ensemble film, had claimed in a tweet that Whedon was "abusive" and "unprofessional" on the sets of their 2017 DC movie.

WarnerMedia, the parent company behind the DC movie projects, launched an investigation into the claims made by Fisher.

In December, the company issued a statement saying that it had completed the investigation and taken "remedial action" in the matter.

