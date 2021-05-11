STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fox pulls the plug on Tom Payne, Michael Sheen-starrer 'Prodigal Son' after two seasons

It follows Malcolm Bright (Payne), son of Martin "The Surgeon" Whitley (Sheen), who as a child was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Fox has decided to pull the plug on series "Prodigal Son" after just two seasons.

The cancellation comes ahead of the second season finale, which is scheduled to air on May 18.

The episode will now serve as the series finale, reported Variety.

The serial-killer thriller drama, which premiered on Fox in September 2019, featured in Tom Payne and Michael Sheen in the lead.

He has not seen his father in 10 years after joining Quantico.

Now a profiler, formerly with the FBI, until he was fired, and currently consulting for the New York Police Department, Bright is forced to confront his father after a copycat serial killer uses Whitly's methods of killing.

He finds himself drawn back into constant contact with his father as he must both use Whitly's insights to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and battle his own inner demons.

The show's second season, which also features Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones, started airing on Fox from January 12 this year.

The series was created by showrunners Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver and executive produced by Warner Bros-based Greg Berlanti Productions.

