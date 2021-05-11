Posthumous DMX album 'Exodus' to come out on May 28

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: An album featuring all new original songs by late rapper DMX will be released on May 28, his longtime friend and collaborator Swizz Beatz has confirmed.

The revelation comes over a month after DMX's demise.

The rapper died at the age of 50 on April 9 from a heart attack.

The album shares its name with one of the rapper's sons, Exodus Simmons, and will feature themes of redemption.

"My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I've ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music.

Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure.

"This album, X couldn't wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.

Further details will presumably be released in the coming days," Swizz said in a statement to Billboard.

The album artwork is by original photographer Jonathan Mannion, who captured some of the most memorable images of DMX throughout his career.