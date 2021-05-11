The Weeknd to perform at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter The Weeknd will be performing at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA).

According to Billboard, the Canadian singer is also leading the nominations with nods in 16 categories -- including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist.

Singer P!nk, who will receive the Icon Award honouring record-breaking artists and their impact on music, will also take the stage for a performance.

Singer-actor Nick Jonas will host this year's BBMA, which are scheduled to take place on May 23.

Apart from The Weekend, other contenders for the top artist award are Taylor Swift, Drake, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.