STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Emily Blunt to lead Western series 'The English'

The 38-year-old actor will co-star with Chaske Spencer, known for featuring in "Twilight" movies and "Banshee", in the six-episode show, BBC said in a press release.

Published: 12th May 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Emily Blunt at Cannes

By PTI

LONDON: Hollywood star Emily Blunt is set to topline BBC and Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Western series "The English".

The 38-year-old actor will co-star with Chaske Spencer, known for featuring in "Twilight" movies and "Banshee", in the six-episode show, BBC said in a press release.

"The Honourable Woman" creator Hugo Blick is writing and directing the show, which is currently filming in Spain.

Set in the mid-American landscape of 1890, the high-octane epic western follows Cornelia Locke (Blunt), an Englishwoman who arrives into the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son.

Upon meeting Eli Whipp (Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, they join together and discover a shared history which must be defeated at all costs, if either of them are to survive.

Also starring in the series are actors Rounding out the cast is Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi and Cristian Solimeno.

"The English" is being produced by Drama Republic with Greg Brenman serving as executive producer alongside Blunt and Blick.

The show will air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Blunt is currently awaiting the release of her two movies -- "A Quiet Place 2" and "Jungle Cruise", in which she stars along with Dwayne Johnson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emily Blunt The English
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp