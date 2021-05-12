STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out 2' adds Edward Norton



Actor Edward Norton attends the 2011 New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York. AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The sequel to Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" is going to be another star-studded affair as actor Edward Norton has boarded the cast.

Netflix recently bought the rights to develop two follow-ups to the murder mystery movie for a whopping USD 450 million reportedly.

Norton, known for movies such as "Fight Club", "The Italian Job", "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Birdman", joins Dave Bautista and British star Daniel Craig, who will reprise his role of master detective Benoit Blanc.

According to Deadline, the plot details for the second movie have been kept under wraps.

Johnson will return to direct and is also producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street production banner.

"Knives Out", which was released to critical acclaim in 2019, followed a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch's death leads detective Benoit Blanc to investigate.

The whodunnit also featured Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

The film was produced by Media Rights Capital (MRC) and was distributed by Lionsgate.

It earned USD 311.4 million on a USD 40 million budget, with Johnson garnering a nomination for an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Production on the new movie is set to begin this year in Greece.

