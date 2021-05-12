STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Steve McQueen to direct documentary series Uprising

Billed as a three-part docuseries, Uprising will follow three seminal events of 1981 which redefined race relations in the UK

Published: 12th May 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Director Steve McQueen. |AFP

By Express News Service

Steve McQueen, who recently directed the acclaimed British anthology film series Small Axe for BBC, will once again team up with the network to direct a documentary series titled Uprising. Billed as a three-part docuseries, Uprising will follow three seminal events of 1981 which redefined race relations in the UK.

Interestingly, two of these events — the gathering of 20,000 people on Black People’s Day of Action and the Brixton riots that occurred the following month — acted as building blocks for the Alex Wheatle segment in Small Axe. It is expected that Uprising will take a deeper look at these events that influenced race relations in the UK.

Filmmaker James Rogan, known for helming the BBC documentary mini-series Stephen: The Murder that Changed a Nation, will be co-directing Uprising. Rogan and McQueen have previously served as executive producers on BBC’s Black Power and Subnormal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Steve McQueen Uprising
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp