Steve McQueen to direct documentary series Uprising

By Express News Service

Steve McQueen, who recently directed the acclaimed British anthology film series Small Axe for BBC, will once again team up with the network to direct a documentary series titled Uprising. Billed as a three-part docuseries, Uprising will follow three seminal events of 1981 which redefined race relations in the UK.

Interestingly, two of these events — the gathering of 20,000 people on Black People’s Day of Action and the Brixton riots that occurred the following month — acted as building blocks for the Alex Wheatle segment in Small Axe. It is expected that Uprising will take a deeper look at these events that influenced race relations in the UK.

Filmmaker James Rogan, known for helming the BBC documentary mini-series Stephen: The Murder that Changed a Nation, will be co-directing Uprising. Rogan and McQueen have previously served as executive producers on BBC’s Black Power and Subnormal.