Aubrey, DeVito to star in horror series Little Demon

By Express News Service

Actors Aubrey Plaza and Danny DeVito have been roped in as the voice cast of FXX’s upcoming animated horror sitcom Little Demon. Danny’s daughter and fellow actor Lucy DeVito is also set to voice a lead character.

Variety reported that the show will follow a reluctant mother (Plaza), who was impregnated by Devil (Danny DeVito), 13 years ago. She and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan himself, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

Little Demon will first premiere on FXX and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu’s FX. Plaza will executive produce along with the DeVitos for Jersey Films 2nd Avenue. The sitcom is created and written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla.

The series will be executive produced by Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Dan Harmon, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue’s Jake DeVito and ShadowMachine’s Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley. Steve Levy serves as a producer on the project. Little Demon is produced by FX Productions.

