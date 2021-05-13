STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Aubrey, DeVito to star in horror series Little Demon

Actors Aubrey Plaza and Danny DeVito have been roped in as the voice cast of FXX’s upcoming animated horror sitcom Little Demon.

Published: 13th May 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Danny DeVito

Veteran actor Danny DeVito (File | AP)

By Express News Service

Actors Aubrey Plaza and Danny DeVito have been roped in as the voice cast of FXX’s upcoming animated horror sitcom Little Demon. Danny’s daughter and fellow actor Lucy DeVito is also set to voice a lead character.

Variety reported that the show will follow a reluctant mother (Plaza), who was impregnated by Devil (Danny DeVito), 13 years ago. She and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan himself, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

Little Demon will first premiere on FXX and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu’s FX. Plaza will executive produce along with the DeVitos for Jersey Films 2nd Avenue. The sitcom is created and written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla.

The series will be executive produced by Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Dan Harmon, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue’s Jake DeVito and ShadowMachine’s Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley. Steve Levy serves as a producer on the project. Little Demon is produced by FX Productions.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Danny DeVito Aubrey Plaza
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp