STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Edward Norton joins the cast of Knives Out 2

The cast celebrated whodunit Knives Out’s sequel just got bigger with the addition of Edward Norton.

Published: 13th May 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Edward Norton attends the 2011 New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York. AP

By Express News Service

The cast celebrated whodunit Knives Out’s sequel just got bigger with the addition of Edward Norton. The news of Norton’s casting comes a day after another major name, Dave Bautista, was reported to have joined the sequel.

Directed by Ryan Johnson, Knives Out, featured a massive ensemble cast led by Daniel Craig and included the likes of Hollywood A-listers such as Chris Evans, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer, among others.

Upon its release in 2019, the film enjoyed both critical and commercial success, with critics hailing it as one of the best murder mysteries to come out in recent times.

Early in 2021, it was reported that Netflix has been trying to acquire the rights to the second and third instalments of the franchise, and closed the deal in March for a reported sum of over $400 million, making it one of the streaming giant’s biggest deals.

Johnson is returning the write and direct the sequel. Like the original, the sequel is expected to follow Craig’s Benoit Blanc, a detective, on his trial to solve another mystery involving a large number of possible suspects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Knives out Edward norton
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp