Edward Norton joins the cast of Knives Out 2

By Express News Service

The cast celebrated whodunit Knives Out’s sequel just got bigger with the addition of Edward Norton. The news of Norton’s casting comes a day after another major name, Dave Bautista, was reported to have joined the sequel.

Directed by Ryan Johnson, Knives Out, featured a massive ensemble cast led by Daniel Craig and included the likes of Hollywood A-listers such as Chris Evans, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer, among others.

Upon its release in 2019, the film enjoyed both critical and commercial success, with critics hailing it as one of the best murder mysteries to come out in recent times.

Early in 2021, it was reported that Netflix has been trying to acquire the rights to the second and third instalments of the franchise, and closed the deal in March for a reported sum of over $400 million, making it one of the streaming giant’s biggest deals.

Johnson is returning the write and direct the sequel. Like the original, the sequel is expected to follow Craig’s Benoit Blanc, a detective, on his trial to solve another mystery involving a large number of possible suspects.