STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Bill Maher tests positive for COVID-19, HBO cancels Friday episode of his talk show

In a statement posted on the official Twitter handle of Maher's "Real Time with Bill Maher" show on Thursday, HBO said the 65-year-old host is "fully vaccinated" and "asymptomatic".

Published: 14th May 2021 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Television host Bill Maher

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Popular comedian and TV host Bill Maher has tested positive for coronavirus, forcing cancellation of an upcoming episode of his HBO talk show.

In a statement posted on the official Twitter handle of Maher's "Real Time with Bill Maher" show on Thursday, HBO said the 65-year-old host is "fully vaccinated" and "asymptomatic".

"The Friday, May 14th taping of 'Real Time with Bill Maher' has been cancelled. Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine," the statement read.

"'Real Time' production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time.

The show will be rescheduled at a later date," it added.

Maher also wrote on his official Twitter handle, saying that he is feeling "perfectly fine" at the moment.

"Thanks to all wishing me get well - hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it! "Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a 'Politically Incorrect' or 'Real Time' episode.

Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point," he tweeted.

According to Deadline, "Real Time with Bill Maher", which is currently in its 19th season on HBO, was the first major show to bring back a small live audience in September 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bill Maher HBO COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp