Mindy Kaling learnt a lot from pregnancy during COVID-19 pandemic

As for her parenting technique, Mindy Kaling, a mother of two, said the best parents are able to keep their cool and not 'blow their top'.

Published: 15th May 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling

Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Mindy Kaling has talked about hiding her pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying although she learned a lot from the experience it is not something she wishes to experience again.

"I don't know if I recommend everyone having a secret pregnancy during a worldwide pandemic, but I will say I learnt a lot from it. Definitely like a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing," Kaling said at #WOW2021, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

As for her parenting technique, Kaling, a mother of two, said the best parents are able to keep their cool and not "blow their top".

She added how she is "inspired by parenting where the parents don't scream. If you can not scream at your children, I think you're a good parent. To me, people who do not blow their top and also can stay on a consistent message. That to me -- I'm the most impressed by those people".

Kaling is a single parent but has help at hand from friends and family when it comes to raising her two kids. She says motherhood has helped her stint as a scriptwriter.

"If anything, (parenthood) has given me this flooding of memories of my childhood, I feel like I'm able to write even more. That has been one of the most unexpected pleasures of having children, is being able to tap back into my own youth," she said.

