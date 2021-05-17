STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021': Here is the complete list of winners

'Wanda Vision' won four awards during the ceremony, including best series and best performance in a TV show for Elizabeth Olsen, who called Marvel fans the "best."

Published: 17th May 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Elizabeth Olsen & Kathryn Hahn pose for photos as they win awards for 'Wandavision' at the 2021 MTV movie and tv awards.

Elizabeth Olsen & Kathryn Hahn pose for photos as they win awards for 'Wandavision' at the 2021 MTV movie and tv awards. (Photo | @MTV, Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'MTV Movies and TV Awards show 2021' observed the Disney+/Marvel Studios' sitcom 'WandaVision' as the big winner on Sunday night (local time) during the '2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards', hosted by Leslie Jones.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the winners were announced in a ceremony that aired live from the Palladium in Los Angeles, with Leslie Jones serving as host.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, after a montage in which she spoofed various shows, Jones came out onstage in a T-shirt that read "You have to choose joy" and sparkly black leggings along with Nike high-tops. However, she had walked the red carpet earlier in a bright red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit.

During the award ceremony, Olsen was a double winner, taking home the award for the best fight along with Kathryn Hahn for 'WandaVision'.

The host of the award ceremony -Jones- also won the award for best comedic performance for 'Coming 2 America.' She accepted the award in a flowing yellow gown surrounded by dancers inspired by the performances in the film.

Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the best performance in a movie for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', following his surprise loss at last month's Oscars. He earned a standing ovation from the audience.

Presenter Yara Shahidi accepted on his behalf, saying the actor's "impact is everlasting and we are eternally grateful for the ways his presence and his art has changed the world. We love you and we miss you."

Other winners included Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline of Netflix's 'Outer Banks' for best kiss. The duo continued the tradition of winners re-enacting their kids onstage for fans at home. Victoria Pedretti won the most frightened performance for 'The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Julie and the Phantoms' won best musical moment for 'Edge of Great'

Here is the full list of scripted winners:

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (WINNER)Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of KazakhstanJudas and the Black MessiahPromising Young WomanSoul

WandaVision (WINNER)BridgertonCobra KaiEmily in ParisThe Boys

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (WINNER)Carey Mulligan - Promising Young WomanDaniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black MessiahSacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7Zendaya - Malcolm & Marie

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision (WINNER)Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's GambitElliot Page - The Umbrella AcademyEmma Corrin - The CrownMichaela Coel - I May Destroy You

Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (WINNER)Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman 1984Jack Quaid - The BoysPedro Pascal - The MandalorianTeyonah Parris - WandaVision

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline - Outer Banks (WINNER)Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh - Killing EveLily Collins & Lucas Bravo - Emily in ParisMaitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison - Never Have I EverRege-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor - Bridgerton

Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America (WINNER)Annie Murphy - Schitt's CreekEric Andre - Bad TripIssa Rae - InsecureJason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision (WINNER)Aya Cash - The BoysEwan McGregor - Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)Giancarlo Esposito - The MandalorianNicholas Hoult - The Great

Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton (WINNER)Antonia Gentry - Ginny & GeorgiaAshley Park - Emily in ParisMaria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of KazakhstanPaul Mescal - Normal People

WandaVision - Wanda vs. Agatha (WINNER)Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - Final Funhouse FightCobra Kai - Finale House FightThe Boys - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. StormfrontZack Snyder's Justice League - Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

Victoria Pedretti - The Haunting of Bly Manor (WINNER)Elisabeth Moss - The Invisible ManJurnee Smollett - Lovecraft CountrySimona Brown - Behind Her EyesVince Vaughn - Freaky

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) (WINNER)Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & GroguEmily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova).

On Monday, MTV will air its inaugural 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted'. RuPaul's Drag Race tops nominees for that ceremony with four, followed by '90 Day Fiance', 'Bling Empire', 'Legendary', 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta', 'Nailed It!', 'Ridiculousness and The Challenge', all of which scored two nominations each. 

