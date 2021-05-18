STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Aishwarya Sonar on board 'The Gray Man'

Aishwarya, who also worked as an assistant director on the 2016 Marathi film Ventilator, will be seen in a minor role.

Published: 18th May 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Aishwarya Sonar will be part of Ryan Gosling-starrer 'The Gray Man'.

Aishwarya Sonar will be part of Ryan Gosling-starrer 'The Gray Man'.

By Express News Service

The star cast of the upcoming Netflix actioner, The Gray Man, now includes actor Aishwarya Sonar. Aishwarya, best known for her performance in the 2017 Marathi film Kaay Re Rascalaa, confirmed the news in a recent interview.

According to sources, Aishwarya, who also worked as an assistant director on the 2016 Marathi film Ventilator, will be seen in a minor role.

The Gray Man made waves in India last year when actor Dhanush was announced as part of the film. Aishwarya’s casting makes her the second Indian actor to join the project.

Directed by The Russo Brothers, known for their work on Marvel films including two Captain America films and two Avengers films, The Gray Man features an international star cast that includes the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, and Jessica Henwick. Billed as an action-thriller, the film is based on Mark Greaney’s novel of the same name.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aishwarya Sonar The Gray Man
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp