Aishwarya Sonar on board 'The Gray Man'

By Express News Service

The star cast of the upcoming Netflix actioner, The Gray Man, now includes actor Aishwarya Sonar. Aishwarya, best known for her performance in the 2017 Marathi film Kaay Re Rascalaa, confirmed the news in a recent interview.

According to sources, Aishwarya, who also worked as an assistant director on the 2016 Marathi film Ventilator, will be seen in a minor role.

The Gray Man made waves in India last year when actor Dhanush was announced as part of the film. Aishwarya’s casting makes her the second Indian actor to join the project.

Directed by The Russo Brothers, known for their work on Marvel films including two Captain America films and two Avengers films, The Gray Man features an international star cast that includes the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, and Jessica Henwick. Billed as an action-thriller, the film is based on Mark Greaney’s novel of the same name.