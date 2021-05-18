STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon bags global rights for Nicole Kidman's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' series

Based on the book of the same name by "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty, the eight-episode limited series will stream on Amazon Prime Video outside of the US and China later this year.

Nicole Kidman

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Amazon has acquired the worldwide rights for Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy-starrer Hulu series "Nine Perfect Strangers".

Based on the book of the same name by "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty, the eight-episode limited series will stream on Amazon Prime Video outside of the US and China later this year, the streamer said in a statement.

Set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

"Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

However, these nine strangers have no idea what is about to hit them," the official plotline read.

The Jonathan Levine-directed show's ensemble cast also include Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.

Kidman has also executive produced the series along with her "Big Little Lies" executive producer Bruna Papandrea and creator David E Kelley, who has penned the series with John Henry Butterworth.

"I'm so proud of what we were able to pull together this past year, bringing 'Nine Perfect Strangers' filming to Australia during the global COVID-19 pandemic," Kidman said.

"Partnering with Melissa McCarthy, working with David Kelley, Liane Moriarty and my producing cohorts again, joining forces with Hulu in the USA and now this, a global distribution deal with my home studio of Amazon.

The stars have aligned and I am thrilled," she added.

The show's executive producers also include Per Saari, Jodi Matterson, Steve Hutensky, McCarthy, Butterworth, Samantha Strauss, Levine, Molly Allen, and Moriarty.

