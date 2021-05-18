STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez get married in 'intimate' ceremony

The "Positions" hitmaker and Gomez, 25, were dating since January 2020 and were social distancing together at her home here amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 18th May 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ariana Grande with boyfriend, real-estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande with boyfriend, real-estate agent Dalton Gomez. (Photo |Ariana Grande Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ariana Grande and real-estate agent Dalton Gomez have tied the knot, five months after the couple announced their engagement.

A representative for Grande, 27, confirmed the news of the wedding to People magazine.

"They got married. It was tiny and intimate -- less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," the representative added.

The ceremony was held at the couple's home in Montecito, California.

The "Positions" hitmaker and Gomez, 25, were dating since January 2020 and were social distancing together at her home here amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They first made their relationship official when they appeared in the music video for Grande's song with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U" in May, followed by a series of photos in June on Instagram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ariana Grande Ariana Grande wedding Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp