Lars von Trier’s 'The Kingdom' to return for final season

By Express News Service

The third season of Lars von Trier’s cult classic Danish series, The Kingdom, is set to enter production soon. The filmmaker will be reuniting with the show’s original cast members, including Bodil Jorgensen, Ghita Norby, Peter Mygind, and Søren Pilmark.

Nicolas Bro, known for his performance in Riders of Justice, and Bodil Jorgensen are new additions to the cast. More well-known names are expected to join the cast in the months to come.

Titled The Kingdom Exodus, Lars von Trier wrote the script in collaboration with Niels Vørsel. The third season is expected to consist of five episodes with a runtime of one hour each.

The show, which follows the mysterious events happening at Copenhagen’s leading hospital, the eponymous Kingdom, is produced by Zentropa, NENT, and DR.

The new season will follow Karen, a new character played by Jorgensen, as she seeks answers to the unresolved questions from the previous instalments to save the hospital from doom. The show is expected to premiere in 2022.